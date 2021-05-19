Allina Health’s Owatonna Hospital has been awarded the highest quality rating, five stars, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Only 13 hospitals in Minnesota, and 455 in the U.S., earned five-star ratings. Allina Health’s Buffalo and Mercy Hospitals also received 5 star ratings from CMS.
CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System as an evidence-based evaluation reflecting a hospital’s standard of care. The CMS overall hospital rating is based on measured data publicly reported on CMS’ Care Compare tool. It summarizes measures across five aspects of quality, including patient experience and effectiveness of care into a single star rating for each hospital. The hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed on average compared to other hospitals in the U.S. in treating common conditions.
The rating system is based on 48 quality measures in 5 categories:
• Mortality
• Patient experience
• Re-admissions
• Safety of care
• Timeliness of care