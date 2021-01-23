The winter months offer many outdoor activities to enjoy, including those provided by the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department. When you do venture outdoors this winter, make sure to take the necessary steps to stay safe. Here are a few tips to help prepare for outdoors activities:
• Check the forecast before heading outside. Temperature, wind and moisture, along with the length of time that you'll be outside, are key factors in planning a safe cold-weather activity.
• Wear multiple layers of clothing, including a hat, scarf, mittens, a water-resistant jacket and boots, so you can removed layers as soon as you start to sweat and then put them back on as needed. Make sure you stay as dry as possible, as water against the skin from wet clothing can chill the body quickly.
• Bring a friend and carry a charged cell phone when participating in outdoor activities.
• Inspect your equipment before using it – Broken or damaged equipment can quickly end an enjoyable time and could lead to unsafe conditions.
• Recognize Frostbite and Hypothermia before they happen. Frostbite is an injury to the body that is caused by freezing. Frostbite is most common on exposed skin, such as your cheeks, nose and ears. It can also occur on hands and feet. Early warning signs include numbness, loss of feeling or a stinging sensation. Hypothermia is abnormally low body temperature. When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced. Exercising in cold, rainy weather increases the risk of hypothermia. Older adults and young children are at greater risk. Hypothermia signs and symptoms include: Intense shivering, slurred speech, loss of coordination and Fatigue
• Research safety tips associated with your particular activity to be prepared when going outside into winter’s elements.
Winter Weekend Out Activities
A variety of winter-themed activities are currently underway or are coming up through the end of January.
• Snowman Building Contest — During the month of January, submit a photo of your best snowman creation. Submission deadline is Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 and is free. Prizes will be awarded to the Best in Snow (chosen by judges) and People’s Choice (Facebook vote). Bring your snowman to life using accessories, colors, themes, etc. Be creative and imaginative! All entries must include a sign in the photo with the snowman that says, “Owatonna Snowman Building Contest 2021”. Submit your entry by email to parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us or post it on our Facebook page.
• Snowman Clue “Who Melted Frosty?” — This cold weather has gotten to the one of the Parks and Recreation Department staff! Whoever it was punished poor Frosty the Snowman! The Owatonna Police Department found Frosty in a puddle, melted. Frosty’s sidekicks will not let this crime go unpunished! Are you a good enough detective to figure out which Parks and Recreation employee finally snapped? Who did it? Where they did it? What weapon they used? Frosty’s sidekicks, miniature snowman, hold the clues to this horrendous crime! Find Frosty’s sidekicks at Mineral Springs, Morehouse, and Fairgrounds Park between Jan. 15-31 to get the clues and solve the crime. Use the Snowman Clue Guide (coming soon!) to help you crack the crime. Once you have figured out this mystery, submit your guess on the Park and Rec website or message your guess to us on our Facebook page.
• Cardboard Sled Race Rules — Design and build a person powered, corrugated cardboard sled capable of withstanding the descent down the West Hills sledding hill on Jan. 30. How creative can you be using only corrugated cardboard as a building material? Come join the fun! This contest will be split in to two classes, Class 1 will be for sledders ages 10 and under and Class 2 will be for ages 11-17. The races will then be split in to four time slots, 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. for class I and 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. for class II. There will be a max of 15 participants per time slot. Pre-registration through CivicRec is required (registration coming soon!). There will be awards for Top o’ the Hill – Most attractive or spectacular looking and fastest sled.
• Family Ice Fishing — Enjoy a Minnesota winter past-time, ice fishing, on Jan. 31 at Lake Kohlmier! We’ll have holes drilled for you and provide bait and equipment (limited equipment available). Everyone who registers will receive one ticket and each fish caught earns another ticket for a drawing for various prizes! A prize for the largest fish caught will also be awarded. Time slots include 1–2 p.m., 2:15–3:15 p.m., and 3:30–4:30 p.m. Pre-registration through CivicRec is required (registration coming soon!). Cost is$5 per area (two pre-drilled holes provided for you per area). There are a maximum of 20 areas per timeslot.
Snow Sculpture Exhibition
Join in this free, family-friendly community event! No experience is needed and snow blocks will be provided for you! This is a great team-building event for businesses, a bonding event event for families, or for individuals to show off their sculpting skills. Carving will take place Jan. 22—27 and must be completed by Jan. 28. Spectators are welcome to watch teams carve their sculptures! Sign your team up and view the rules on the Park and Rec website.
Skating at Morehouse
Ice skating at the Warsinski ice rinks located at Morehouse Park are open in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s guidelines. The chalet is now open for a warming house at 25% capacity, which is a max of 35 people, and consumption of food in the chalet is now allowed. Additional benches will be placed outside the chalet for people to change into their skates. At this time, bonfires are not allowed. We ask that when skating you practice proper social distancing, hygiene, and if you have symptoms to not use the facility at that time.
Chalet hours include Monday thru Friday from 3-9:30 p.m.; Saturdays, holidays, and school vacation days from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Sundays from noon-9:30 p.m.
Cross Country Ski Trails
Cross country ski trails are groomed in the winter at Kaplans, Brooktree and Morehouse. The Parks Department packs and grooms cross-country skiing trails throughout the winter season with trails through Kaplan’s Woods, from Kaplans to Morehouse Chalet and the upper and lower nine of Brooktree golf course. Ski rentals are available at Morehouse Chalet during scheduled business hours.
West Hills Tennis Center
The Tennis Center is open for members only. Pre-registered court time is required. Memberships can be purchased and court time reservations made online or by calling 507-444-4290. The facility Covid-19 Safety plan can be viewed at the West Hills Tennis Center website.
Tennis court hours are 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-11 a.m., Fridays from 3-7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon, and Sundays from noon-4 p.m.
West Hills Social Commons
West Hills Social Commons will be re-opening on Monday, Jan. 25 in a limited capacity, as well as offer a variety of Adult Leisure Pursuit programs including Bingo, Bunco, Floor Exercises, Book Club, yoga and more. Not all previously offered programs are currently available at this time due to Covid Safety Plan guidelines. The facility Covid-19 safety plan can be viewed on their website.
The facility will be open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Pre-registration is currently required for all programs and can be completed online, over the phone by calling 507-444-4280 or by emailing SocialCommons@ci.owatonna.mn.us.
It is also time to renew your 2021 membership. Renew by mailing in your membership form and payment, calling 507-444-4280 or by stopping at Social Commons during open hours. Business partnership cards will be mailed out to those who mail in or call to renew their membership.
Various programs currently on hold
Water Aerobics Classes at the Tennis and Fitness Center Pool are on hold until further notice due to restrictions outlined in the current Governor’s Order. Lap Swim is currently unavailable at both the Owatonna Middle School and West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.