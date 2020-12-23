Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan today announced that local resident Michael Herman of Owatonna has been named to the Plumbing Board. His appointment will be in effect Jan. 4, 2021.

The Plumbing Board adopts and amends the plumbing code and rules that regulate the licensing and registration of plumbing-related professions. It also issues final code interpretations and regulates continuing education requirements for licensees.

More information on the Plumbing Board can be found on the Secretary of State's website at www.commissionsandappointments.sos.state.mn.us/Agency/Details.

