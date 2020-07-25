There’s the taco, enchilada, burrito and the cheesy quesadilla, all wrapped up in a tortilla. The quesadilla is one of my favorite uses of the tortilla and it can make for a great meal leader. The classic quesadilla is two (or one folded) tortillas fried with cheese in between.
My way is different, and I fill mine with a variety of items. However, cheese is the dominate component. It’s not called “queso” for nothing. This recipe is enough for one.
Tortilla (flour or corn)
Black beans, canned, drained and rinsed (2 parts)
Salsa, fresh is best (1 part)
Sharp cheddar cheese, shredded is best (alternative: Mexican blend or pepper jack)
Thoroughly mash the beans with the salsa and spread the mixture on a tortilla. Top it with the cheese, then close it up and fry or grill it till its crispy and the cheese is melted.
For some variety, you can top the cheese with some crispy bacon, shredded chicken, etc. A lot of stuff works.
For a handheld quesadilla, use a single tortilla and spread the mixture and cheese over half before folding it over and frying it.