There’s the taco, enchilada, burrito and the cheesy quesadilla, all wrapped up in a tortilla. The quesadilla is one of my favorite uses of the tortilla and it can make for a great meal leader. The classic quesadilla is two (or one folded) tortillas fried with cheese in between.

My way is different, and I fill mine with a variety of items. However, cheese is the dominate component. It’s not called “queso” for nothing. This recipe is enough for one.

Tortilla (flour or corn)

Black beans, canned, drained and rinsed (2 parts)

Salsa, fresh is best (1 part)

Sharp cheddar cheese, shredded is best (alternative: Mexican blend or pepper jack)

Thoroughly mash the beans with the salsa and spread the mixture on a tortilla. Top it with the cheese, then close it up and fry or grill it till its crispy and the cheese is melted.

For some variety, you can top the cheese with some crispy bacon, shredded chicken, etc. A lot of stuff works.

For a handheld quesadilla, use a single tortilla and spread the mixture and cheese over half before folding it over and frying it.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

