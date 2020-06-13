<&firstgraph>Most of you drive by what is still known by many as the Smersch House on Oak Street. The house has had many occupants since it was built in 1896 when Dr. Francis Smersch<&firstgraph> took out a $2,000 loan to pay for its construction. It was completed in 1898 and the loan was all paid back in 1901. Imagine paying your mortgage within three years of completing building!
<&firstgraph>Here’s a bit of history about the house. The ground floor held Dr. Smersch’s office and examining rooms. The second floor was where the family lived and the top floor was used to keep patients who were very ill, since there was no hospital in town.
<&firstgraph>The house was built on Oak Street because it was one of the only roads coming into Owatonna at the time. This gave patients easy access and was also good at attracting new patients, since Dr. Smersch’s sign would be one of the first things they saw when they came to town. After Dr. Smersch died in 1929, his wife, Amelia, got the house and their son, Jerome, continued to practice medicine there. Amelia had the house and property, but no income, so eventually she sold off the surrounding land and rented out the downstairs rooms to female tenants, sometimes as many as 25 at once. Amelia lived on the third floor until her remarriage in the early 50’s. When she died, her son Clem and his wife Lucille got the house. Lucille later sold it to Lud Gillespie in 1978. He, in turn, sold it to Lee Williams who made it the home of Stuart Armstrong Consulting for a decade. In 1987, Earl and Robin Beals<&firstgraph> purchased it as newlyweds.
<&firstgraph>Earl Beals did much of the work in renovating the house. Necessary renovations included making a kitchen upstairs out of what had been the examining rooms (the original kitchen was in the basement) and changes to the downstairs bathroom, which originally a dressing room for Dr. Smersch’s patients.
<&firstgraph>Earl and Robin Beals eventually divorced in 1994. The house was then sold to a real estate company. Prior to that, Robin opened a gift shop she called, “Amelia’s Quilts” which also included a range of top-quality crafts that fit in with the motif of the home. Robin sought consigners from all over the state, but also featured local folks including Santas made of antique quilts from Pat Krull of Owatonna and Debbie Broad<&firstgraph> of Owatonna provided gift bags with coffee and tea and individual family recipes. Robin held her grand opening in November, 1992.
Fair board examines projects
<&firstgraph>In a normal year, at this time, last minute preparations for the 2020 fair would be discussed in depth at the monthly fair board meeting. However, with the cancellation of the fair, there was more discussion about projects on the fairgrounds that will be able to be undertaken without interruption. The board passed a motion to allocate up to $10,000 to cover costs of grounds improvement.
<&firstgraph>Board member Wayne Steele<&firstgraph> reported that he has confirmed dates with this year’s scheduled outdoor stage entertainers with many of the groups for the 2021 fair.
<&firstgraph>The slogan for this year’s canceled fair has been changed to ‘Postponing the Fun Until 2021’ However, anyone with suggestions of a theme for next year’s fair should send it to the fair at Box 650, Owatonna or e-mail it to steelecountyfreefair@scff.org. The new slogan will be revealed the week of August 16 when this year’s fair was scheduled to be held.
<&firstgraph>As of this writing, there are still a couple of neighboring fairs that have not canceled for this year. Those are Mower County in Austin and the Dakota County Fair.
Big Bands continue on KRFO
<&firstgraph>Just a note to those of you who are regular listeners to my Big Band Show on KRFO. For a few weeks, earlier programs were re-aired, however, new programs are now being produced. Besides the big bands, I have also added vocalists who were popular in the 30’s and 40’s to expand my musical offerings. The show airs on Sundays at 8:15 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
On line reading
<&firstgraph>The past couple of weeks I finally mastered reading stories from the Peoples Press in the Friday edition on line. I know I’m old and steadfast in the old ways. I didn’t enjoy reading the paper on line as much as having the printed copy in hand. I know that the newspaper industry is gradually encouraging their e-editions as a cost saving measure, but there’s something about having the printed paper in hand each day that can’t be replaced on my computer screen. I surmise that the e-editions of the People’s Press will be something that will be expanded in the future, but count me in as one of those who especially appreciates the hard print edition. Just an opinion from an old guy!
A special gift to Owatonna
In 1992, I had the pleasure of speaking by phone to Lt. Col. Karl O. Zieger who at the time was a retired Air Force dentist. Shortly before our conversation, Zieger had notified the Owatonna Public Library and the Owatonna Hospital that he was donating $25,000 to each institution. At the time he was 80 years old and said, “I still have fond memories of my time in Owatonna.”. Zieger and his family lived at 226 E. Phelps. He said, “I can remember our phone number like it was yesterday…221J”. When he was drafted into service in 1942, he left Owatonna. He said, “My father, Dr. Otto Zieger, was very sick with Lou Gehrig’s Disease while I was in India. I saw very little of him, but I was always appreciative of the care he received at the Owatonna Hospital. Otto died in 1947. In appreciation for his care the donation of $25,000 was received by the Owatonna Hospital. Richard Slieter<&firstgraph>, then Senior Executive of the hospital said the money would be used to upgrade equipment and services to newborn, pediatric and obstetrical patients.
<&firstgraph>Karl’s mother, Rosabel, died of a stroke several years after the death of her husband. Both Otto and Rosabel were active in the activities of the public library. Dr. Zieger served on the library board from 1924 to 1944. Rosabel served as a librarian for a year in 1901. Karl’s sister, Betty<&firstgraph>, worked at the library from 1935 to 1947, serving as the acting librarian from 1945 to 1946.
<&firstgraph>Karl told me, “Steve Lange and George A.M. Anderson<&firstgraph> kept me posted on the new addition to the library. I would have loved to have come to Owatonna to see it but due to my health I was not able to make the trip. I can remember ‘The Children’s Hour’ at the library on Saturday afternoons. I really looked forward to those.” The money donated to the library was used for children’s services.
<&firstgraph>Karl was so delighted when I described areas of Owatonna that he remembered: Sacred Heart Church, the post office, library and hospital, Cedar and Oak Streets and Carl Kottke<&firstgraph>. “I loved that town so much, and I am of financial capability now to be able to make these donations. I just wanted to return something to the community.
Golf course records
Remember a barber in town named Jack Coderre<&firstgraph>? For 30 years, Jack kept track of the number of nine-hole rounds of golf he played each year and the scores from each round. He kept track of the number of times he played golf with his wife, and even the number of golf balls he found. One year at the Country Club he found 650 balls! The most rounds he played in a year’s time was 150 two years in a row, in 1980 and 1981. Most of those rounds were played at the Country Club, but later he began playing at Brooktree.
<&firstgraph>Coderre boasted one hole-in-one in his golf career. “I was playing at the Country Club with my wife. We caught up with another pair and finished the round with them. On the 18th hole, the ball took two hops and dropped in. Leo Wanous<&firstgraph> witnessed the whole thing!”
Do you remember?
Do you remember November of 1992 as a special day for Owatonnan Herb Joesting? He was nicknamed ‘The Owatonna Thunderbolt’ and still is regarded as Owatonna’s finest athlete. That year, Joesting was inducted into the University of Minnesota Gopher Men’s Sports Hall of Fame at the halftime of the Minnesota-Iowa football game. He joined eleven other famous U. of M. athletes who were inducted including Murray Warmath, Carl Eller, Bud Wilkenson, Vern Gagne, Gary Bjorkland, Newt Loken, John McMartin, Butch Nash, Martin Rolek, Lloyd ‘Snapper’ Stein and Clayt Tonnemaker. Jean Uber, a niece of Joesting, still lives in Owatonna. Joesting’s brother, Ed<&firstgraph>, accepted the award.
Clearing out
While looking back to November of 1992, I noted that November of that year Brick Furniture began clearing out their inventory preparing for closure. Some of the familiar faces you saw at Bricks moved on to Hudrlik Furniture on Bridge Street. Those folks included Helen Gall and Jan Krippen. 1993 was the year that Twila Kamholz<&firstgraph> retired as a home consultant at Hudrlik’s for 25 years.
The irritating lights from Mystic Lake
Remember attorney Loren Barta<&firstgraph>, who practiced law in Owatonna for many years? In 1992, Barta filed suit in Scott County, claiming that the rotating beams of light forming a teepee above the Mystic Lake casino violated the airspace above his rural Prior Lake property. His suit maintained that the Shakopee Sioux operating as Little Six Inc. invaded his airspace since they began using the electric searchlights from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. every night. The casino was located about two miles from the Barta home.
Band memorabilia
It was in 1967 that the Royal Emperors band from Owatonna was awarded a citation by the National Ballroom Operators Association as an “outstanding dance band of neat appearance, and providing a wholesome form of entertainment.” Band members included Tom Grunwald, Randy Schmidt, Greg Northrop, Tim Lindsay, Steve Stepanek and Mike Doyle.
Theaters in town
The re-opening of movie theaters in the state reminds me of a conversation I had with Cal Anderson<&firstgraph> of Owatonna regarding movie theaters in our city. This was back when the downtown Cameo Theater closed down. Cal told me that five different theaters provided entertainment for folks in Owatonna. The first was the “Metropolitan Opera House” which was located where the current fire hall is now. Then there was the “Palace” which was located on Broadway where U.S. Bank is now. According to Cal, the theater ran east and west and one had to climb a ladder to get to the balcony. “One used to be able to take in a cowboy show on Saturday afternoon and purchase a Bismark for a nickel, so for a dime you got a full picture show and a treat as well. The Palace later became the “Tonna Theater”. The theater was located where the S & L Store was on Broadway. Cal remembered that when the S & L Store replaced the theater, the floor, which was slanted to accommodate the theater, had to be leveled. Cal said, “We didn’t pour a new floor, we just used lumber to level it.” The State Theater on North Cedar was next, and of course, the old Metropolitan Opera House was remodeled and named the Roxy Theater.
Flag retirement today
<&firstgraph>The Fourth-Degree Knights of Columbus will be conducting a flag retirement today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 121 W. Main, just west of the fire hall. If you have a flag you would like to retire the K.C.’s will dispose of it in a respectful, proper manner.
Owatonna Foundation scholarships
<&firstgraph>The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to make available $15,000 to assist students who are preparing for a technical career by attending non-four-year programs at technical/community colleges. Applications are due June 25. Eligibility requirements include that recipients have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for the past two years. You must also hold a GED or graduated from high school prior to or with the class of 2019. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $3,000 each. Applications must be submitted online at the Foundation’s website at www.owatonnafoundation.org/Grants/Scholarships. Questions? Call Jill Holmes at 455-3059.
<&firstgraph>The Owatonna Foundation also announces a scholarship opportunity for women. Funded by June A and Melanie Nelson, the scholarship is available for women who wish to return to school and further their education in a non-traditional career. This scholarship programs supports two $1500 annual scholarships for women pursuing a non-traditional career path. Please note that the scholarship criteria have changed and previous recipients may now apply for a second time. Again, consult the Owatonna Foundation website printed above or contact Jill Holmes<&firstgraph> at 455-3059. Application deadline is June 25.
Joke of the week
<&firstgraph>A little old lady who had lost her way was running up and down the nursing home halls. As she ran, she would flip up the hem of her nightgown and say, “Supersex”. She ran up to an elderly man in a wheelchair, flipping her gown at him and said, “Supersex”. He sat silently for a moment or two and finally answered, “I’ll take the soup.”
<&firstgraph>Finally, two elderly women were out driving in a large car, both could barely see over the dashboard. As they were cruising along, they came to a major crossroad. The stop light was red, but they just went on through. The woman in the passenger seat thought to herself, “I must be losing it. I could have sworn we just went through a red light.” After a few more minutes, they came to another major junction and the light was red again. Again, they went on through. The woman in the passenger seat was almost sure that the light had been red but was really concerned that she was losing it. She was getting nervous. At the next junction, sure enough, the light was red and they went on through. She turned to her friend and said, “Mildred, did you know that we just ran through three red lights in a row? You could have killed us both!” Mildred turned to her and said, “Oh, Am I driving?”