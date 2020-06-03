The Owatonna Lions Club has named OHS Seniors Ashwini Manokar and Charity Jackson recipients of their 2020 Lions Scholarship awards.
The Lions Club awards annual scholarships to two OHS National Honor Society seniors who exhibit the Lions goals and ideals of community service. Applicants are judged on their volunteer service to their community and school and leadership exhibited during their high school careers, along with academic excellence and participation in both school and out-of-school extra-curricular activities. This year’s scholarship winners have demonstrated a willingness to serve their community, school, and fellow students and a desire to serve in the future.
Ashwini Manokar is the daughter of Anushka Manohar and Manohar Chinnadurai. She will study cellular/organismal physiology at the University of Minnesota. Charity Jackson is the daughter of Shawn and Jennifer Jackson and will study pre-law at Hamline University.