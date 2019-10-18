OWATONNA — Riverland Community College will host four separate career cluster focused events based at the campus where the programs are located. The goal of this event is to provide a focused, worthwhile career exploration experience involving hands-on activities and demonstrations – as well as more time for prospects to connect with faculty, Riverland students, and business and industry partners.
The afternoon session is for High School students only from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Interested students may come and explore the different career areas. High Schools are welcome to bring students in grades 10-12 who have an interest in learning about the programs showcased at each of the four campus locations.
The evening session is open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. An opportunity for non-traditional students, parents, and invested community members can come and learn about the programs offered at Riverland.
The separate dates and careers for the Career Exploration Day and Informational Open House are:
Albert Lea Campus (2200 Riverland Drive, Albert Lea) – Oct. 24
Auto Service Technology
Carpentry (Residential & Commercial)
Commercial Truck Driving (CDL)
Diesel Technology
Electrical Construction
Industrial Maintenance & Mechanics
Welding
Owatonna Campus (965 Alexander Drive SW, Owatonna) – Nov. 7
Accounting
Business
Computer Technology
Web Design
Cyber Security
Network Security
Office & Administrative Support
Supervisory Management
Associate of Arts & Transfer Pathways
Austin Campus, East Building (1900 8th Ave. NW, Austin) – Nov. 14
Global Studies
Honors Program
Chemistry
Theater
Art
Exercise Science
Management Information Systems
Mathematics
Musical Theater
Physical Education, Personal Trainer & Athletic Coaching
Austin Campus, West Building (1900 8th Ave. NW, Austin) – Nov. 20
Agricultural Science
Food Science
Nursing (Registered, Practical, Certified Nursing Assistant)
Medical Assisting
Radiography
Massage Therapy
Cosmetology
Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement
Fire and Emergency Medical Services
Human Services
Elementary Education
Please contact Riverland’s Career Day coordinator Muna Mohamed at Muna.Mohamed@riverland.edu or call 507-433-0600 with any questions about the Career Exploration Days and/or the Informational Open Houses