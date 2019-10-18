OWATONNA — Riverland Community College will host four separate career cluster focused events based at the campus where the programs are located. The goal of this event is to provide a focused, worthwhile career exploration experience involving hands-on activities and demonstrations – as well as more time for prospects to connect with faculty, Riverland students, and business and industry partners.

The afternoon session is for High School students only from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Interested students may come and explore the different career areas. High Schools are welcome to bring students in grades 10-12 who have an interest in learning about the programs showcased at each of the four campus locations.

The evening session is open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. An opportunity for non-traditional students, parents, and invested community members can come and learn about the programs offered at Riverland.

The separate dates and careers for the Career Exploration Day and Informational Open House are:

Albert Lea Campus (2200 Riverland Drive, Albert Lea) – Oct. 24

Auto Service Technology

Carpentry (Residential & Commercial)

Commercial Truck Driving (CDL)

Diesel Technology

Electrical Construction

Industrial Maintenance & Mechanics

Welding

Owatonna Campus (965 Alexander Drive SW, Owatonna) – Nov. 7

Accounting

Business

Computer Technology

Web Design

Cyber Security

Network Security

Office & Administrative Support

Supervisory Management

Associate of Arts & Transfer Pathways

Austin Campus, East Building (1900 8th Ave. NW, Austin) – Nov. 14

Global Studies

Honors Program

Chemistry

Theater

Art

Exercise Science

Management Information Systems

Mathematics

Musical Theater

Physical Education, Personal Trainer & Athletic Coaching

Austin Campus, West Building (1900 8th Ave. NW, Austin) – Nov. 20

Agricultural Science

Food Science

Nursing (Registered, Practical, Certified Nursing Assistant)

Medical Assisting

Radiography

Massage Therapy

Cosmetology

Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement

Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Human Services

Elementary Education

Please contact Riverland’s Career Day coordinator Muna Mohamed at Muna.Mohamed@riverland.edu or call 507-433-0600 with any questions about the Career Exploration Days and/or the Informational Open Houses

