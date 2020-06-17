Eight Owatonna High School seniors and a Medford High senior received scholarships from Kiwanis International in recent awards. Five received $1,000 scholarships from the Minnesota-Dakota Kiwanis District Educational Foundation and the Elmer and Irene Lamont fund from the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna. Six students also received $500 scholarships from the local Kiwanis Club of Owatonna.
Minn-Dak District Scholarship recipients included Camryn Miller, daughter of Scott and Angela Miller; Charity Jackson, daughter of Shawn and Jennifer Jackson, Asia Buryska, daughter of Jason and Sharon Buryska, Shannon Smith, daughter of Karen and Shawn Smith, and Tatum Walkingstick, daughter of April and Todd Walkingstick. These scholarships are chosen by the District Kiwanis Scholarship committee based on their applications, academic achievements and volunteer activities. Each must choose a college within the region of Minnesota, South Dakota or North Dakota.
Six students received scholarships based on their academic achievements and their community service activities with attention to their involvement in the Owatonna High School Key Club, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna. These six included Anna Vetsch, Mike and Jen Vetsch; Ben Revier, son of Jerome and Lisa Revier; Tessa Schirmer, daughter of Rachel Schirmer, Charity Jackson, daughter of Shawn and Jennifer Jackson; and Camryn Miller, daughter of Scott and Angela Miller of Owatonna High School, and Mackenzie Paulson, daughter of Janita and Brian Paulson, of Medford High School.
Kiwanis is an internatonal service club focusing on children and youth. In normal times, the local club meets Wednesday noons at SpareTime Entertainment, now meeting by Zoom.