...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
WHEREAS all children in Owatonna should have access to the highest-quality education possible; and,
WHEREAS Owatonna recognizes the important role that an effective education plays in preparing all students in Owatonna to be successful adults; and,
WHEREAS quality education is critically important to the economic vitality of Owatonna; and,
WHEREAS Owatonna is home to a multitude of high quality public and nonpublic schools from which parents can choose for their children, in addition to families who educate their children in the home; and
WHEREAS educational variety not only helps to diversify our economy, but also enhances the vibrancy of our community; and,
WHEREAS Owatonna has many high-quality teaching professionals in all types of school settings who are committed to educating our children; and,
WHEREAS School Choice Week is celebrated across the country by millions of students, parents, educators, schools and organizations to raise awareness of the need for effective educational options;
NOW THEREFORE I, Thomas A, Kuntz, Mayor of the City of Owatonna, do hereby recognize January 23—January 29, 2022 as OWATONNA SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK and I call this observance to the attention of all of our citizens.