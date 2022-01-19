City of Owatonna seal

WHEREAS all children in Owatonna should have access to the highest-quality education possible; and,

WHEREAS Owatonna recognizes the important role that an effective education plays in preparing all students in Owatonna to be successful adults; and,

WHEREAS quality education is critically important to the economic vitality of Owatonna; and,

WHEREAS Owatonna is home to a multitude of high quality public and nonpublic schools from which parents can choose for their children, in addition to families who educate their children in the home; and

WHEREAS educational variety not only helps to diversify our economy, but also enhances the vibrancy of our community; and,

WHEREAS Owatonna has many high-quality teaching professionals in all types of school settings who are committed to educating our children; and,

WHEREAS School Choice Week is celebrated across the country by millions of students, parents, educators, schools and organizations to raise awareness of the need for effective educational options;

NOW THEREFORE I, Thomas A, Kuntz, Mayor of the City of Owatonna, do hereby recognize January 23—January 29, 2022 as OWATONNA SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK and I call this observance to the attention of all of our citizens.

Dated: January 18, 2022

