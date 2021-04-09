The Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection will host its next meeting from 9-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Owatonna.
Special speaker will be Jan Rozga of Indianola, Iowa on “Finding Hope in the Hurricane of Life.” Special music will be provided by flutist Kathleen Miller and pianist Kathy Ommeren. Special feature will be provided by Sherry Segal of Owatonna on “Women’s Life in Africa.” Light refreshment will also be available for $4. Masks are mandatory.
Contact Inez at 451-9539 by noon April 12 for reservations.