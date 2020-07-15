Owatonna High School Fishing Team places 2nd in Leech lake RSATT Qualifying tournament

The Owatonna Fishing Team finished in 2nd place at the RSATT Qualifying tournament held on June 21. They competed against 39 schools in 172 separate two person teams. Owatonna's top three teams caught 21 bass weighing in at 58.53 pounds, placing just behind Grand Rapids High School with 64.27 pounds and ahead of Becker High School with 57.91 pounds and Minnetonka with 49.46 pounds. The top 3 placing teams of Brady Schran/Trey Hiatt and Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler each had 19.69 pounds and therefor tied for 8th and 9th place. They were closely followed by Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt with 19.15 pounds in 12th place. These teams also qualified for the Tournament of Champions held in August of this year.
Coach Larry Kriesel said that he was incredibly pleased with all of the teams that competed in the tournament. Rounding out the field was Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz in 25th place, Jack Strom/Eathan Koziolek in 66th place, Jacob Mohs/Skylar Melom in 70th place, Riley Myrom/Tanner Stendal in 93rd place, James Henrikson/Trace Walderon in 99th place and Evan Melby/Scott Weckman in 135th place.
Owatonna also competed in the Virtual Tournament on Saturday, June 20. Teams were allowed to fish on any lake in Minnesota of their choosing with either an adult, another student, or alone, using a canoe, kayak or even from shore. The team of Jake Strom/Ethan Koziolek finished in 26th with the biggest fish of the day at 5.39 pounds, Morgan Hansen and Brady Hansen finished 49th place, Dibble and Dibble got 51st place, Adamek/Harguth got 54th place, Jacob Mohs with Boat Captain Nick Lewis came in with 13.3 pounds and Devan Jirele/Jayden Jirele had 10.9 pounds.