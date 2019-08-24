Summer is quickly coming to an end. The Steele County Free Fair has had another wonderful run. The Minnesota State Fair has started the countdown to Labor Day. Aisle of stores are crowded with all that anyone could want for back to school from pencils and crayons to that special “look” of a new outfit or shoes. Soon, too soon for many, the school buses will flash their lights as young people clamor onboard.
I was one of those kids that didn’t really like summer vacation. It was much too long. After two weeks, I was ready to jump in to learn more, have the routine, and be with friends who lived far from me. I was one of the kids who just couldn’t wait to find out who my teacher was, who was in my class, and what time I could catch the bus. My siblings weren’t like that. Most of them drug their feet on the way to catch that first-day bus.
Like many, I can look back at the last few months to remember some pretty great highlights. There was the vacation with my local family to visit the distant branches in Colorado and Washington. That meant as many days in the car traveling as days visiting in houses. However, we had the opportunity to see a lot of Creation and many creations. We saw a VW Beetle that had been made into a giant spider sitting in a yard in Iowa and the grand carvings of Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial. My spirit was filled with the rich and diverse views out the window and amazement at the human spirit that moves west to settle new lands and saw faces where others saw only rock. God was in both – Nature and human invention.
Many, though, will answer the question, “What did you do this summer?” with a shrug or “nothing.” Some might tell you about riding bikes all over with friends or hanging out at the library. Some will be able to regale us with tales of camping “up north” or “at the lake.” All of these summer activities, from staying home to travel to foreign countries, allow for learning and relationship building, for discovering self-sufficiency and creativity.
Through faith, we discover the presence of God in all these places and activities. Exploring, learning, growing, questioning, going around with friends, reading, fishing, sleeping under the stars all help us recognize the sacred in all of life’s activities that move us towards goodness, kindness, and light. When we fill our cups, our spirits with the good stuff that gives us energy and a since of Life-ness, we increase our capacity to handle the hard things.
The children and youth of our communities will soon be off to school. Luke tells us Jesus liked to learn and he liked to teach. As adults, our job is to help make sure school is a place of goodness, kindness, and light so our kids grow strong.