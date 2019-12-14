Tennis is an individual sport. By nature, it’s aggressively competitive. If you don’t take care of yourself out there, nobody else is going to. I used to think I had to be steely and intense to succeed in matches. I felt pressure to do just that. I would get chippy and rude in matches—I still catch myself doing it once in awhile. I didn’t like myself when I acted that way. I would play a match, shake hands, and be in a bad mood whether I won or lost. This wore me out.
I wasn’t having a lot of fun on the tennis court. I started playing later than most of my peers but had a goal of playing in college. I had significant work to do. Early mornings, late nights, long drives because there wasn’t a tennis club in my city... I was stressed. It wasn’t until I played one of the better players in the section that I started to change my perspective. I lost the match quickly, didn’t win a game, and you know what he did? He asked me if I wanted a tip or two. He was obviously better than I was, so I listened. I don’t remember what he said, but we sat and talked for a good chunk of time and even went to lunch before our next matches. He even watched and cheered during my next match, thankfully a more competitive one. It blew me away that somebody so superiorly skilled at the sport was so friendly, welcoming, and kind. His ability dwarfed mine, but he treated me as an equal person. To this day, I seek to emulate that attitude.
As I’ve gotten older, I’ve recognized the good things sports can bring: increased confidence, a sense of accomplishment, an avenue for friendships, leadership opportunities, and so much more. I think it’s so easy to get lost in the winning and losing that we ignore the more important things we can gain. As a tennis coach and player, I prioritize kindness whenever I step on the court. I never know who might need it, and it makes the experience better for everybody involved. I originally played tennis in order to challenge myself, pushing for something better, something I could be good at. Now, I play for pleasure. I still get to work hard physically, challenge my problem-solving skills, push my ability to focus, and manage my emotions. It makes me feel a little more alive for an hour or two! Learning to treat my opponents as friends and equals has widened my circle and led to some great matches and even more fantastic friendships. That is even more invigorating than the thrill of competition. In an environment where kindness is the norm, competition can still be fierce, but the awesomeness of other people becomes apparent, and the experience is entirely enriching.
So, I’d like to challenge you, the reader. Whether you’re competing on the court, track, field, in the workplace, or any other arena, to do it with kindness. Treat those around you as equals. Make new friends. Lift people up. Make kindness and decency the norm. And most of all, have fun. Once you start, it’s hard to stop!