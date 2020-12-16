Kari Wiste has been a physical education teacher at Washington Elementary for 18 years. She is the mother of three boys: Graham, Marcus and Kason; and she is wife to Greg who is an auto technician, and a lover of the outdoors.
Her hobbies include ice fishing, summer fishing in Northern Minnesota, boating, and snowmobiling with her family.
“I love teaching in Owatonna because of the kind and caring community that supports everyday Physical education for our elementary students. I love that our families and community value the importance of education and movement in our youngest students’ school day. I am extremely proud to be a member of the Owatonna community, and feel very fortunate to be a part of Owatonna Public Schools.”