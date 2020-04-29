Distance Learning...a High School Teacher’s Perspective

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...STEELE, WASECA, FARIBAULT, FREEBORN AND MARTIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&