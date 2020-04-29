Distance Learning...a High School Teacher’s Perspective

Distance learning has provided me with the opportunity to explore and navigate Google Classroom. Students have access to all kinds of information in the palm of their hands on a daily basis. Google Classroom allows students to access the curriculum through lessons, videos, and resources. Students aren't just being exposed to the curriculum during the class period, but have access to it all day, every day. Students can revisit and review content as needed. This allows students the opportunity to work at their own pace and gives me time to facilitate learning and support individual needs. I plan on using what I've learned through this process when we return to the classroom. This platform can assist in creating a flexible classroom that meets the diverse learning styles of students. I am very pleased with all of the new things I've learned through this process, but the truth is, nothing compares to having a classroom full of students laughing, learning, and growing together.
Liza Drever is a Mathematics Teacher at Owatonna High School.