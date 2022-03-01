United Way of Steele County, in partnership with the 2021 Community Campaign Leader, the Steele County Free Fair, announce that they achieved 96.5% of goal, raising $771,668.36 to support the Health, Education, and Financial Stability of every person in Steele County.
We want to thank the people that live and work in Steele County, who have come together to raise the funds required to meet the increased needs of our community. The caring power of this community is second to none. United Way will be hosting a Celebration luncheon on March 17 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Owatonna Country Club. Tickets may be purchased online www.givebutter.com/UWSC_Celebration. All are welcome to attend. This year’s award recipients include:
• Community Campaign Leader Award – Steele County Free Fair
• Agency Live United Award — Let’s Smile
• Community Live United Award — Kim Ramsey
• Small Business Live United Award — Old Towne Bagels
• Tocqueville Society Award — Jeffrey and Marty Fetters
• Board Service Awards: Kris Busse and Peng Olson
Scott Kozelka, SCFF Manager shares, “The Steele County Board of Directors and I along with our staff couldn’t be prouder of being chosen the 2021 Community Campaign leader for the United Way of Steele County.
This past several months was one of the greatest experiences that I have had in my role as SCFF manager. All the behind-the-scenes things that the United Way does here in our community are amazing. Thank you to Annette and her awesome staff for making our communities here in Steele County a great place to live and enjoy for everyone.”
Community Impact and Fundraising Coordinator, Tom Worhach, expressed his appreciation to the Steele County Free Fair, “Every year Steele County comes together to celebrate the Steele County Free Fair, and we are thrilled to have continued that partnership throughout the successful completion of our Recover Reimagine Rebuild campaign this winter”.
“We have incredible partners in each of the communities we serve and having the opportunity to work side by side with an organization that cares just as much as we do about Steele County was a fantastic experience. We are so thankful to Scott and his team at the Steele County Free Fair for taking the lead this past year and helping us to ensure that every person in Steele County has the supports they need when they need them most”, stated Annette Duncan, President of the United Way of Steele County.
United Way of Steele County is already planning for its next campaign and will announce this year’s Community Campaign Leader later this summer. LIVE UNITED.