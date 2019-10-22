Vanessa Boyum elected State Officer at the MAAP STARS Fall Leadership Conference

OWATONNA — The Owatonna Alternative Learning Center is excited to announce that Vanessa Boyum was elected State Officer at the MAAP STARS Fall Leadership Conference held in Long Prairie, Minnesota. Boyum was elected to office by her peers attending the conference and she will serve MAAP STARS as a state officer for one year.
According to Ray Ostfeld, faculty advisor for MAAP STARS at the Owatonna ALC, Vanessa Boyum’s election to State Officer is a tremendous honor. Boyum is expected to help preside over MAAP STARS events for the rest of the school year and will have the opportunity to meet with legislators and other officials involved with alternative education as well as meet with several other groups such as the Minnesota School Board Association. She will begin her tenure as a state officer by attending a two day training in Roseville, Minnesota on Nov. 14 and 15. During this training, Boyum will meet with representatives from the MInnesota Department of Education and will receive instruction in leadership and public speaking that will help her further develop her skills as a student voice for education.
MAAP STARS is a program run by the Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs (MAAP) that is dedicated to helping students develop employment, academic, and social skills. The acronym STARS stands for Success, Teamwork, Achievement, Respect, and Self Esteem. MAAP STARS runs three statewide events for students during the school year. The recently held Fall Leadership Conference held in Long Prairie, Minnesota provided training for students in Leadership and Team Building. MAAP STARS Legislative Day will be held on Feb. 19, 2020. On that date, students will have the opportunity to meet state legislators at the State Capital. The annual Spring Conference will be held on May 7 and May 8, 2020 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Student conference participants compete for two days in vocation based competitive events such as public speaking, job interviews, and workplace case problems.
MAAP STARS students are expected to be the student leaders at alternative schools. At the Owatonna Alternative Center, MAAP Stars students organize homecoming, spirit, and holiday events, participate in the Festival of Trees, and support Toys for Tots. The Owatonna MAAP Stars students hope to raise funds for a local charity later this year.
The Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs (MAAP) is an organization organized in the early 1980s to lead, promote, and support innovative learning experiences for alternative students in Minnesota. MAAP currently supports over 300 Alternative Learning Centers and alternative programs in Minnesota, surrounding states and Canada.