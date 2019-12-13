Seasons are changing, and excitement is in the air. Many new stores are popping up around Owatonna, including downtown, and that means shoppers will be out and about and strolling around. Walking while shopping is great exercise that helps burn calories, improve circulation, and improve your health. It’s important before you start shopping for the holidays to be prepared. Be sure to dress warm with hats and gloves or mittens, dress in layers and wear supportive shoes. Shoes that support your arch help improve the position of your knees, activate the glutes, and helps to align your hips and knees. When your hips and knees are aligned, you are giving yourself a chance to lessen or even alleviate pain while walking. Get to your local shoe store today for a great pair of shoes that are not only supportive but fashionable and make your feet feel like dancing.
Shopping also requires good hydration, be sure to stay hydrated with water or other healthy beverages, and take frequent sit-down breaks. There are many great local coffee shops, and restaurants that can get you refreshed and ready to stroll to the next fun shop. Ask your physical therapist about stretches you can do while sitting to stretch muscles of your legs, low back, and shoulders. This will get you ready to have tons of shopping bags in your hands walking the sidewalks throughout the town to spread good cheer to those you care about.
The fresh air, and stimulating lights and glistening window fronts will improve your mood and help release stress. There is also a great listening lounge downtown that could help you unwind and relax from your hectic day, and the fresh air is sure to help you sleep great. So get off your glutes this holiday season and stop straining your neck and eyes on ordering online because walking and strolling this holiday season will have you feeling great for the next decade. Once all the shopping is finalized if your sore call your local physical therapy clinic at Health Track Physical Therapy to get your muscles stretched, your joints aligned, and your body healthy for a great new year ahead.