All area women are invited to a meeting sponsored by the Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Cost is $4.
The special speaker is Barbara Hoffner of Madison, Wisconsin, who will perform “Are you ready for an adventure?” Special music by Kristy McFarland, singing, and Becky Franklin on piano. Special feature by Scott Linberg of Digitizing Services who will talk about what to do with all of one’s pictures.
Contact Inez at 507-451-9539 before noon Sept. 13 for reservations.