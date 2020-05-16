We have all had a long winter and this spring has been quite unpredictable. Trees are getting their leaves, and flowers are starting to bloom. It is time to get outside and get some sun and fresh air. This year is an excellent year to grow a garden. Did you know gardening can burn close to 325 calories depending on your body weight, and metabolism? Gardening is a great overall body workout. It can sometimes lead to a strain in your back if you have to stoop over for long periods of time to plant or weed. To better reduce strains in the low back while planting seeds try using seed tapes that are homemade or bought. This helps reduce constant bending which can irritate your back and legs. For those who like gardening on the ground, other solutions include sitting on a garden seat, which you can find at local hardware stores, or sit on a five gallon pail. Using a kneeling pad is also helpful, this can help you stretch the tops of your legs, you can also get a workout reaching as far forward as you can to stretch your latissimus muscle which connects from your pelvis to your shoulder. This is a great way to warm up before getting into your gardening tasks. For those who cannot kneel or have difficulty bending another great ergonomic solution includes making or purchasing garden boxes that are waist height. This reduces the strain on your knees and back by changing the height allowing for the bending to come from your waist. Another great way to maximize your muscle recruitment while working in the garden includes using a diagonal stance with feet shoulder width apart but placing the right leg slightly forward. This helps recruit abdominal and buttock muscles giving your back and legs greater support requiring less physical fatigue of the body. If your feeling tired or sore while gardening take a break, change position, move around, and drink water to stay hydrated. Anytime you start an activity for the first time of the season its normal to have some stiffness and soreness after an activity. If pain or discomfort persists you may need to see a physical therapist or another medical professional to assist in determining cause of your discomfort.
HEALTH: It's an excellent year to grow a garden
