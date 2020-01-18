For many of us this is the time between holidays, between family visits, between when we will see our neighbors again (those “snowbirds” are long gone by now!), between the despair of winter and the joy of spring. It can be a rough time for many. What are we to do during this end between time?
While Jesus was teaching the people, he was asked what is the greatest commandment and he responded:
37 He replied, “You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your being,[a] and with all your mind. 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: You must love your neighbor as you love yourself.[b] 40 All the Law and the Prophets depend on these two commands.”
Matthew 28:37-43 CEB
So the question is who is our neighbor? The people of Jesus’ time asked the same question, and Jesus told them the parable of the Good Samaritan. (Luke 10:30-37), which basically says that anyone in need is your neighbor.
Dear preacher you say, I have my own needs I can’t help someone else. I totally understand that – I also have my limitations. However, there are so many things that don’t cost a thing that will lift your neighbor out of the darkness. Thank your grocery clerk by name and give them a warm smile, shovel the sidewalk of your actual neighbor (even if they can do it themselves), hold the door for someone and greet them with a smile, send a friend a text that says you were thinking of them, call someone you haven’t talked to recently just to say, “Hi, I miss you.” Put a post-it note on a colleague’s desk telling them they are doing a great job. Surprise someone with a homemade treat. Ask someone to go for a walk with you, host a game night at your house, this list is limited only by your imagination.
Do you have extra funds this week? Do you drive through for coffee? Pay for the car behind you and ask the cashier to tell them to have a blessed day. Take a friend to lunch or dinner. Buy some up- lifting cards and send one to a different person who seems to need a boost each week.
Do some random act of kindness everyday and you will soon find that this in between time will be richly blessing for you and it will improve your mental health. The amazing thing about doing a random act of kindness is that if others see it, they will be more likely to do a random act of kindness themselves – you will have no idea how many people your kind gesture touched.
As you reach out to love your neighbor – don’t forget that you need to love yourself as well. You are God’s child, deserving of love and respect and God can and will use you to change the world – one smile, one kind word, one kind deed at a time.