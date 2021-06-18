A reunion is planned for alumni, faculty and staff, and their families, who attended or worked at the University of Minnesota-Waseca and the Southern School of Agriculture.
The reunion is scheduled for Aug. 7 at Farmamerica in Waseca.
Pre-registration is due by July 1. Tickets are $15, or $5 for children, and includes admission, lunch and all activities at Farmamerica's Open House that day. Tickets can be purchased online at umwssa-reunion-2021.eventbrite.com and includes a $2.55 fee. Attendees can also register by mailing a check, payable to the University of Minnesota, to UMW/SSA Alumni Association, 35838 120th Street, Waseca, MN 56093.
Registration will also be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 7 at the event.
During the reunion, lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with music by Jim Kozan of Waseca Music Co. A program will begin at noon featuring UMW alumnus Dick Beardsley, who is a marathon runner, speaker, fishing guide, dairyman and author. A group photo will be taken at 2 p.m.
There will be UMW/SSA memorabilia and displays including photos, scrapbooks, newspapers, sports jerseys and trophies will be available for people to view during the reunion. Ahead of the reunion, favorite memories of UMW/SSA are being collected in the Facebook group called University of MN-Waseca Alumni.
A post-reunion gathering will take place at Katie O'Leary's Bar and Restaurant in Waseca at 5 p.m. Aug. 7.