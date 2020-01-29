OWATONNA — TPS Insurance in partnership with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Ambassadors offers a $1000 scholarship in honor and memory of Ted Ringhofer, who died of cancer in 1997. Ted was active for many years in local civic affairs as President of the OACCT and was on the Owatonna City Council for 24 years. Ted was a graduate of Owatonna High School and was very involved in extra-curricular activities while in high school.
Students graduating this school year and planning to attend a technical, two or four year college with focus on a business or business related field might apply. Applications can be obtained in the Career Center at Owatonna High School, TPS Insurance Agency and OACCT office or on line at www.owatonna.org or www.tpsinsurance.com. The deadline for the application to be returned is Friday, April 3rd, 2020.