Starting Sept. 14, Owatonna Public Schools’ Nutrition Services department began offering meals at no cost to all children ages 1-18 regardless of income. These meals have been offered to all students in Owatonna Public Schools as well as students who are participating in distance learning. The USDA recently announced that this plan has been extended through the rest of the school year and meals will now be available at no cost through June 30, 2021. For more information on meal bundles and picking up meals, please contact the Nutrition Services department by calling 507-444-8616. More information is also available online www.isd761.org under “District Services.”
Free meals for students
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.