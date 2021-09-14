Owatonna Business Women will hold its monthly meeting 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Owatonna Country Club.
Owatonna Senior High School student Logan Norrid will present on Girls United Minnesota, an organization led by girls for girls to empower the next generation of women. Girls United started at Hopkins High School when five girls joined forces in their science class. These five young women experienced gender inequality as the only girls in a class of 40 students.
The girls started meeting monthly about things they could do to empower other girls in their school and educate each other about different topics. Now Girls United MN has nine chapters including the original chapter at Hopkins along with Edina, Wayzata, Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, Eagan, Armstrong, Hopkins North Junior High and Owatonna.
Logan Norrid brought Girls United to Owatonna because she also wanted to do something about gender inequality she experienced locally. After some research, she found Girls United Minnesota, and they were looking for new schools in which to expand. Logan saw this as a perfect opportunity to bring something for young women to Owatonna. When she asked her friends if they would help, they were all interested and felt the same way. Now the Owatonna chapter has 45 girls and growing.
Guests are always welcome to attend Owatonna Business Women meetings at no charge. For more information or to register online, visit owatonnabusinesswomen.org.”