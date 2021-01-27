The Montessori approach to education embraces individualized instruction for children, mixed-age groupings of students, a structured curriculum, and a prepared environment, using specialized Montessori teaching materials. Montessori classrooms provide an environment that supports independent, self-directed learning, and self-assessment.
Dr. Maria Montessori, who developed this educational program, believed strongly that parents play a critical role in their child’s education.
Montessori classrooms include E1 for grades 1-2 and E2 for grades 3-5
Those interested in the Montessori program at the Owatonna Public Schools should complete the Enrollment form by Feb. 12 and return it to their neighborhood school. Montessori is housed at Washington Elementary, 423 14th Street NE, Owatonna, MN. The administration will review student registrants for grade level balance and instructional needs. However, the primary basis for selection will be first come/first serve.
Contact Beth Svenby at Washington Elementary School, 507-444-8300 with any questions.