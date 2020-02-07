Every movement that you make starts with your brain giving instructions to the body. Some muscles will brace you and other will move your limbs. The support muscles are the first to stabilize you for movement. Even though six pack Abs are appealing, the core has another more importance job: it’s the body’s support and stability center. Without a strong core other muscles are going to compensate for the weakness. These muscles will and do more work than they were designed for, thereby creating weak patterns of movement and eventually pain.
Research shows that core strengthening can reduce low back pain because a weak core is the number one risk for potential injuries. Even if a weak core isn’t to blame for an injury it usually plays a part. It’s the foundation for a fitness program along with joint mobility.
So, what is the core?
The core are the deep and superficial muscles around the waist: The Transverse Abdominis is the muscle that wraps horizontally around your lower abdomen, the internal and external obliques: which form the innermost and outermost layers that run down the sides of your waist. The “Six pack” is the rectus abdominis, which are two bands of muscle that run down the center of the abdomen. The core is the area between the pelvic floor and diaphragm, and it includes the small stabilizing muscles in your back. Yes, the back is part of your core.
You might be surprised to find that quite a lot of the exercises for many different conditions include strengthening the core in Physical Therapy. This is because a strong core will reduce pain from muscles that are overcompensating from a weak power center. Strengthening the core will encourage the body to equally share the workload in the way they were intended to in the first place.
Here are Two Quick Exercises that you can do right now to strengthen your core:
Bridges
1. Start on your back. Bend your knees and plant your feet on the floor at hip width. Place your hands at your sides, palms down.
2. Tighten your core and glutes.
3. Raise your hips until your knees are in line with your shoulders.
4. Hold for 10–30 seconds x 10 times.
Crunches
1. Start on your back. Bend your knees and plant your feet on the floor at hip width. Line up your head and spine. Cross your arms across your chest.
2. Tighten your core and relax your neck and shoulders. Tuck in your chin and lift your upper back, keeping your lower back, pelvis, and feet on the floor. Pause.
3. Slowly lower your upper back to return to the starting position.
4. Start with 1 set of 8–12 reps.
If you are experiencing low back pain or weakness body, it’s worth checking out what Physical Therapy can do for you! We will work with you to reduce your pain and prescribe your personal exercise routine!