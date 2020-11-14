A friend of mine and I had a debate on what makes a perfect NYC bagel with cream cheese and lox? The debate was his bagel skimped on the cream cheese and was filled with regular smoked salmon and no onion.
This recipe comes from various NYC cafes, including the one in the Empire State Building where I had my office for a few years.
Plain cream cheese at room temperature
Sweet red onion sliced about 1/8 of an inch thick
Generously slather one half of the split bagel with the cream cheese, then top with the onion and pile on the lox. Don’t skimp on the cream cheese. Close it up, eat and enjoy.
H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.
“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.