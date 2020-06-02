The June evening sky is gorgeous as viewers see the summer stars enter the early evening sky in the east and the bright orange star Arcturus overhead. To locate Arcturus, follow the arc (curve) of the handle of the Big Dipper backwards to the bright star Arcturus. Missing from the evening sky are the bright planets. To find them, check out the morning sky about an hour before sunrise.
With the recent move of Venus from the evening sky to the Sun’s glare, viewers are left with only Mercury in the early evening sky. Yellow-orange Mercury is only easily visible for the first week of June, very close to the west-northwest horizon. Use binoculars to locate it, about 45 minutes after sunset from a location visible all the way down to the horizon.
The bright planets Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen about an hour before sunrise.
Reddish Mars continues getting brighter as it slowly moves higher in the southeast sky. Jupiter and Saturn are close together low in the south sky. Jupiter is to the left of the less bright Saturn. The Moon is near Jupiter and Saturn on June 8-9. A couple days later of June 12-13 the Moon is near Mars.
Venus emerges from the Sun’s morning glare in the middle of June. Venus can be viewed very low in the eastern sky during the last 1-2 weeks in June about 20-30 minutes before sunrise, provided viewers can see down to the horizon.
As June progresses, in the early evening sky spectators can see the full array of summer constellations as the spring constellations highlighted by Leo the Lion, head toward the western horizon.
June Sky Events
• June 2: Low in the west-northwest evening sky, Mercury reaches its highest point in the sky for the month, about 30-45 minutes after sunset.
• June 7: In the south morning sky about 45 minutes before sunrise, a nearly straight line is formed by Saturn on the left, bright Jupiter in the middle but close to Saturn and the Moon to the far right.
• June 8-9: In the south morning sky on the 8th about an hour before sunrise, the Moon is to the lower right of bright Jupiter with Saturn to the upper left of bright Jupiter. On the 9th, a triangle is formed by the Moon to the left, Saturn above and bright Jupiter on the right.
• June 12-13: In the southeast morning sky about an hour before sunrise, on the 12th the Moon is to the lower right of reddish Mars. On the 13th, the Moon is to the lower left of Mars.
• June 20: The Summer Solstice (first day of summer) begins at 4:45 CDT.
Contact Leon Dibble, president of the Steele County Astronomical Society at leondneln@gmail.com to learn more.