Do something different with the dining excesses and make it in to a loaf! Make it sliceable using up what has been left from dinner. You won’t know how good it is until you try it.

2 cups ham or turkey, ground

1 cup mashed potatoes

1 cup stuffing

1 cup gravy

1 cup green vegetables (green beans, spinach, etc.)

Some cranberry sauce (optional)

Simply mix everything together (minus the cranberry sauce) and pack it in to a loaf pan. If you have cranberry sauce, spread it on the packed loaf. Bake the loaf at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove the loaf from the pan and slice it and serve it with some of the leftover gravy. You’ll be surprised just how good this is!

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments