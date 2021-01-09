Do something different with the dining excesses and make it in to a loaf! Make it sliceable using up what has been left from dinner. You won’t know how good it is until you try it.
2 cups ham or turkey, ground
1 cup mashed potatoes
1 cup stuffing
1 cup gravy
1 cup green vegetables (green beans, spinach, etc.)
Some cranberry sauce (optional)
Simply mix everything together (minus the cranberry sauce) and pack it in to a loaf pan. If you have cranberry sauce, spread it on the packed loaf. Bake the loaf at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove the loaf from the pan and slice it and serve it with some of the leftover gravy. You’ll be surprised just how good this is!