Broccoli works well on a simple, quick pizza. This is not the traditional style of pizza, but rather is made up of what might be in the cupboard or refrigerator. I consider this recipe part of “can opener cuisine” collection, and it tastes great!

4 flour tortillas, about 8 inches

1 can tomato sauce

1/2 cup jack cheese, finely shredded

2 cups broccoli florets, sliced thin

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 teaspoons herbs de provence (or an herb of your choice)

Spread the sauce on the tortillas and top them with the jack cheese, broccoli, mozzarella, and a dusting of the herb mix.

Slip the filled tortillas on to a baking sheet and place it in to a 400 degree oven. Bake until the cheese is melted and the edges of the tortilla begin to brown.

Serve either hot or cold.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

