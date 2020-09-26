Broccoli works well on a simple, quick pizza. This is not the traditional style of pizza, but rather is made up of what might be in the cupboard or refrigerator. I consider this recipe part of “can opener cuisine” collection, and it tastes great!
4 flour tortillas, about 8 inches
1 can tomato sauce
1/2 cup jack cheese, finely shredded
2 cups broccoli florets, sliced thin
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
2 teaspoons herbs de provence (or an herb of your choice)
Spread the sauce on the tortillas and top them with the jack cheese, broccoli, mozzarella, and a dusting of the herb mix.
Slip the filled tortillas on to a baking sheet and place it in to a 400 degree oven. Bake until the cheese is melted and the edges of the tortilla begin to brown.
Serve either hot or cold.