TODD HALE: A review of some of Hale's fond memories of past fairs

The majority of this week’s column will center around some of my memories of past fairs in Steele County. There are many so I will select some of the highlights I remember.
Over the years a number of weddings have taken place at the fair. I was not present for those with exception of the fair of 2009 when Steve Gilman and Becky Hohenstein of Blooming Prairie were married in Fair Square Park on the United Prairie Bank stage. KOWZ Radio held a drawing from engaged couples who registered at the station. The winning couple had their complete wedding paid for by the station. Steve and Becky were provided with a tuxedo, the wedding dress, limo service to and from the fairgrounds, ceremonial photography and a huge wedding cake for all in the Fair Square audience provided and baked by Hy-Vee in Owatonna.
District Judge Renee Worke donated her services and presided over the ceremony. Music was provided by the D.C. Drifters who performed later in the park.
Family members and special friends of the couple were provided with reserved seats in front of the stage. The bride was brought to the fairgrounds in a limo and the wedded couple and their attendants were shuttled around town following the ceremony. There were four attendants. Maid of Honor was Jamie Pratt and bridesmaids included Renae Roeker, Jan Zappa and Tasheena Wigham. The groomsmen included best man Brent Podien, Tom Best, Jordan Vick and Stewart Pratt. Parents of the groom are Stan and Judy Gilman and the bride’s parents were Bonnie Maxfield and Bob Maxfield. Becky’s 98-year-old grandmother, Opal Pirkl was brought to the fairgrounds by an R & S van from the Blooming Prairie Nursing Home. It was a grand night at the fair and the park was packed with onlookers. My stage manager, Tom Luxton, made sure that all went right which was at times a challenge. Tom told me that were was a wedding the next year sponsored by KOWZ, however I cannot remember who the couple was.
Past weddings
Many years ago I did some research on weddings that took place at the fair. I found at least three that took place prior to the 2009 event. In the mid-fifties there was a double wedding that took place in front of the grandstand. John and Elizabeth Dostal and Holly and Florence Hanson tied the knot at the fair. All have passed away, however, it was told that the Dostals came to the fair to celebrate their 50th anniversary. In 1998, carnival workers Gary and Kelly Jo Barker took their vows on the Merry-Go-Round.
A long string of entries broken
I had a chat with Maryann Woodfill a week ago. Maryann will be attending her 75th Steele County Free Fair this year. She has attended the fair every year since she was born. She and husband Dennis celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2018. But there is one difference to note this year. She will not be entering a quilt in the open class department. “I was just too busy making 200 quilts for those that needed them, including patients in the hospital, nursing homes and the like.”
Maryann loved to sew ever since she was a kid. In fact, Maryann told me that when she was in the fifth grade her mother, Orpha Sommers, bought her a Singer sewing machine which started her decades of sewing. In 1992 she was named champion at the fair with her long baptismal dress. That year she also was named champion with a wedding dress she entered. She helped two nieces with their sewing and her daughter, Wendy, took a Miss Beginner award.
Remember food stands?
Today, there are limited numbers of food stands at the fair, but I can remember many that were run by local folks. I can remember the VFW food stand that was managed by Mel Pfeifer. Then there was the A & W diner, just east of Fair Square Park. The stand was originally run by the Bill Lance family who also ran the A & W Root Beer stand east of town. One very popular diner was the K.C. Diner, which was located along Elm Street across from what is currently the east entrance of the Four Seasons. Duke Randall ran the diner, known for its home-cooked meals. My favorite day was when dinners of turkey and dressing were served. Duke would always save the crispy dressing along the sides of the roasters just for me.
The Aurora Diner has survived all the changes in the food offerings at the fair, and, as it has for years, provides home-cooked meals from early in the morning until the supper hour at night. Betty Oeltjunbruns ran the diner for many years, often with husband Les by her side.
Remember the Blue Willow? They operated two food stands at the fair. One was about where the Tom Thumb Donut stand is now and one was along Elm Street. Back then there only about ten food stands at the fair. Today there are close to 100, but not many offer sit-down dining as they did. Leora Richardson managed the food stands and also the Blue Willow boarding house downtown. “One of our fair stands even had a dirt floor which certainly wouldn’t be allowed today,” Leora told me.
Big car races
There is no longer a half-mile race track on the fairgrounds but back in its early days the track hosted everything from Harness Horse Races to Stock Car and Big Car races. Especially with the big cars which had open cockpits for the driver and reached speeds of close to 100 mph. on the straightaways, there were often serious accidents. One of those days in 1947 a race car driven by Bob Frame, careened over the north fence of the track and landed on top of a pickup truck. Frame was killed in that accident. The first time Frame came to our fair was in 1932 when he served as a mechanic for his father, Fred Frame. Bob moved to Owatonna from Los Angeles in April of 1946. Bob was a significant other to Owatonna’s Dorothy Reiter who was a long-time secretary to the SCFF managers Ty Sincock and Louie Allgeyer. Eventually he and Dorothy became engaged.
Other history dates
The FFA barnyard was started in 1968. The first Demolition Derby was held in 1967. It is now one of the most popular grandstand events. Remember the “Little Steam Train” at the fair. The track was located where Fair Square Park is now. One could hear the steam whistle all over town as it provided thrilling rides for adults and children alike.
Fair shuttles
Shuttle service to the fairgrounds will be provided by Owatonna Bus Co. with pickup Wednesday through Friday beginning at 11 a.m. at Central Park. Trinity Lutheran will also provide Wednesday-Friday shuttle service from the church parking lot beginning at 11 a.m.
Other notes
The OHS Class of 1956 is celebrating its 65th reunion next Friday, Aug. 20 at Mineral Springs Park. There will be a pizza, broasted chicken lunch with a special reunion cake. Face masks are required and you are invited to make them fun, creative and inventive.
Joke of the week
I’m bored. Think I’ll go to the mall, find a great parking spot with my reverse lights on.
When you do squats, are your knees supposed to sound like a goat chewing on an aluminum can stuffed with celery?