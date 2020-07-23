The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna is offering free classes to learn about advance care planning and the importance of completing a healthcare directive. Respecting recommendations for social distancing to reduce the risk of spread for COVID-19, classes are now offered through a secure online platform. Offered in two 1-hour sessions, participants are encouraged to attend both classes to learn about advance care planning and how to complete a health care directive that reflects their individual wishes.
The first class, Introduction to Advance Care Planning, is offered eight times during the month of August: Aug. 4 from 10–11 a.m. or 5–6 p.m., Aug. 6 from 7–8 a.m., Aug. 10 from 6–7 p.m., Aug. 18 from 7–8 a.m. or noon–1 p.m., Aug. 20 from 9–10 a.m., and Aug. 24 from 5–6 p.m.
The second class, Completing your Health Care Directive, is offered six times: Aug. 12 from 7–8 a.m. or noon–1 p.m., Aug. 13 from 9–10 a.m., Aug. 26 from 9–10 a.m. or 5–6 p.m., and Aug. 31 from noon–1 p.m.
To obtain a calendar of classes or to register for a class, contact the coordinator at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com. Visit their Facebook page Honoring Choices Faribault/Owatonna to view the full list of classes. Registration for classes is required as space is limited. Individual appointments are also available.
Attend these free classes to learn:
• Why advance care planning is always important and not just for end-of-life care planning
• How to identify a health care agent and have an open conversation
• The benefit of providing guidance for health care choices and decisions through a health care directive
• What is needed for a valid health care directive
• where to file a completed health care directive and who should have a copy