OWATONNA — Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its winter production of “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon Dec. 8-9 from 6:30-9 p.m. Jeffrey Jackson is the artistic director, and Kathy Purdie the technical director.
This classic comedy centers around uptight, neat Felix Ungar and easygoing, disheveled Oscar Madison as new roommates. Set in an apartment on Riverside Drive in New York, it opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and all too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.
The Odd Couple was first presented on Broadway by Saint Subber at the Plymouth Theatre in New York City on March 10, 1965. It was directed by Mike Nichols.
The cast is comprised of 6 males and 2 females:
Oscar Madison is a slobby sports columnist for the New York Herald, often seen with a ball cap and cigar. He loves to bet on the horses.
Felix Unger is neurotic neat freak commercial photographer who constantly has to clean the apartment. He’s also a hypochondriac.
Gwendolyn Pigeon — Oscar and Felix’s giggly upstairs neighbor, one of a pair of English sisters. She is a widow.
Cecily Pigeon — Oscar and Felix’s other giggly upstairs neighbor, one of a pair of English sisters. She is a divorcée.
Speed – A poker buddy. Gruff and sarcastic, often picking on Vinnie and Murray
Murray — A NYPD policeman, one of Oscar and Felix’s poker buddies.
Roy – A poker buddy and Oscar’s accountant. Roy has a dry wit but is less acerbic than Speed.
Vinnie –A poker buddy. Vinnie is mild-mannered and henpecked, making him an easy target for Speed’s verbal barbs.
Audition packets are now available at the Owatonna Public Library, at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, 1880 Austin Road, Suite 1 in Owatonna and online at http://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, 15, 21, 22 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 23.
“The Odd Couple” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company and is sponsored by Old Town Bagels.