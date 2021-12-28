...ANOTHER WINTER SYSTEM TODAY...
.Snow will develop across Minnesota mid to late morning and push
into Wisconsin during the afternoon. Totals are expected to range
from 3 to 5 inches in central Minnesota, with up to 2 inches
across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The snow could
turn to freezing drizzle for a time before ending Tuesday evening
across east central and southeast Minnesota into western
Wisconsin. Minor ice accumulations are also possible. A Winter
Weather Advisory is in effect north of I-94 in western Wisconsin
and central Minnesota, and east of I-35 in southern Minnesota.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&