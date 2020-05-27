Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MINNESOTA, CHISAGO, DAKOTA, FREEBORN, GOODHUE, RAMSEY, RICE, STEELE, AND WASHINGTON. IN WISCONSIN, BARRON, DUNN, PIERCE, POLK, RUSK, AND ST. CROIX. * UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL RATES WILL CONTINUE TO TRACK ACROSS THE AREA LATE THIS EVENING, WHICH COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. * RAPID WATER RISES IN CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW-LYING AREAS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH URBAN FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&