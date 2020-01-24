On Feb. 7, 2019 at 10:35 a.m. Bob breathed his last breath at Birchwood Cottages with his beloved family closely gathered around him. Immediately, Bob not only heard the exclaim, “Well done, good and faithful servant!” But also “Now let us cross over to the other side.” (Matthew 25:21, Mark 4:35)
My sister, Bea, called me the same day that Bob crossed over to the other side to his eternal reward in “Glory Land,” heaven. She excitedly shared with me that she had a clear vision of Bob and that his face glowed. His complexion was beautiful and radiant and he looked so much younger and he had more hair. She exclaimed that he was so happy and was affectionately petting our golden-haired dog, Missy. My folks, who supposedly greeted him as he was joyfully escorted in to Heaven, were standing directly behind him.
A couple of days after Bob passed on to his eternal “Glory Land,” a good friend of ours called me to find out how I was doing with the loss of my beloved husband. I exclaimed “I am very happy because Bob is now eternally happy!” This friend said that I increased his faith by this statement.
And this is all that actually mattered in Bob’s life: that he “fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith.” (II Timothy 4:1) Yes, Bob successfully reached his “final destination”, heaven. And he received his eternal reward through Jesus’s precious, shed blood when he, 2,000 years ago, sacrificed his sinless body on the cruel cross at Calvary for Bob’s sins and the entire world’s sins. Bob now and forever will praise, thank and honor the Lord Jesus, the only son of the living God for his ultimate gift of eternal salvation! Hallelujah, praise the Lord!
Even though Bob has now successfully finished his race, I have not yet finished mine. However, on Christmas Day when I was visiting Bob (he was napping), I prayed and asked the Lord what he wanted me to do in 2019. He quickly and briefly replied, “Print Bob’s articles on Pass-it-on cards.” Around this same time, a man from our church told me that he missed talking to Bob about national and world affairs. A short time later, God’s “light bulb” suddenly turned on in my heart and I knew exactly what I was supposed to do; give to the man at Christian Family Church the pass-it-on cards that Tri-M Graphics will soon be printing for me.
So far, nine months later, I have joyfully passed on 93 stacks to family, friends, neighbors, CFC members and even to a couple of strangers. So I boldly proclaim that all writings from Nesbit’s Good News Shop “Will not return to me (God) empty, without accomplishing what I desire and without succeeding in the manner for which I sent it” (Isaiah 55:11). These anointed stacks included 12 of Bob’s pass-it-on cards, several of mine, and five booklets of essays which I had passed on to the Owatonna People’s Press for printing. I also included five newspaper articles which were written about Bob being a guest speaker at the Owatonna Senior High School.
Before it was necessary for Bob to be taken to Birchwood Cottages for special care, we together took Holy Communion with grape juice and had daily devotions. These were Bob’s prayers during our devotional time. He wasn’t talking much, only responding very briefly to questions that were asked of him:
“Thank you Lord for the people who are helping us. Thank you for providing for us. Thank you for guiding and protecting us, Lord. Thank you for your presence here. Thank you for the situations we encounter every day and that you see us through.”
“Thank you, God, for all You have done for us, Your grace and mercy. We have the authority over the Devil. Get your hands off of people, your curses and disease. We have the power and authority over disease.”
Besides praying the Lord’s Prayer together, we offered up to our Heavenly Father other specific prayers and also confessed certain scriptures that pertained to all of our stormy, hard situations.