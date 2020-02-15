Even though there is plenty of snow on the ground we at the parks and recreation office are gearing up for Spring Registration and activities.
Descriptions, fees and dates for each program are listed in our brochure which was released on Feb. 11. If you do not receive a copy, please stop by our office at 540 West Hills Circle and pick one up. Information is also listed on our website at http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/283/Parks-Recreation
Spring/Early Summer Registration
Registration for Spring/early summer programs begins Thursday, Feb. 20. It can be completed either online at http://owatonnaparksrec.maxgalaxy.net or in person at the Parks and Recreation office – 540 West Hills Circle during office hours Monday – Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Programs include:
• Spring soccer (ages 5-6th grade)
• T-ball (age 5-current Kindergarten)
• Mini Sluggers (current Kindergarten-1st grade)
• Little league baseball (grades 2-5)
• Girls Fastpitch (grades 1-4)
• Girls Lacrosse (grades 1-4)
• Boys Lacrosse (grades 1-2)
• Spring Swimming lessons
• Spring tennis lessons
• Munchkin Market Booths
• Youth and adult golf lessons
Uniform Fittings for baseball and softball
Baseball & Softball uniforms will be available to try on at the West Hills Social Commons (formally SeniorPlace) on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4-6 p.m. Owatonna Lacrosse Association, Huskies Bullpen Club, and Huskies Fastpitch Club will be there this year as well!
You can also register for other Parks and Recreation Spring/early summer programs. Even though registration can be completed online, baseball and softball registrants are encouraged to register in person on Feb. 24 to try on uniform sizes.
Registration deadline is March 5 for soccer, little league and Fastpitch Softball. Save $10 on each program by registering before the deadline.
Parks and Recreation scholarship fund helps support programs for all youth in the Owatonna School District and Adult Therapeutic Recreation Programs. Forms are available at the Park and Recreation Office. Participants must pay 40% of program fees, any late fees, and must show verification of one of the qualifications. Qualifications include current recipients of Free or Reduced Lunch Program, current recipients of SSI (Supplemental Security Income) or Social Security Benefits, current recipients of Medical Assistance Program, or other circumstances (will need to explain).
Sponsorships
We are always looking for sponsors for our youth programs. For as little as $74.50 you can sponsor a team. For your donation we will print t-shirts with your logo on it for the team to wear at their sporting event. For more information, call us at 444-4321.
Mark your calendars for upcoming events from Park & Recreation
Feb. 24 — Registration and uniform fittings for spring/early summer programs at the West Hills Social Commons (formerly SeniorPlace) from 4-6 p.m.
March 5 — Deadline for Youth Soccer, Little League, Youth Softball
March 14 — Washer board tournament
March 11 — Adult Softball team registration deadline
April 6 — Coaches meeting for Youth Soccer
April 4 — Pre-season evaluations for Little League
April 4- Egg Splash
April 13 — Youth Soccer begins
April 21-Summer Brochure released
April 23 — Summer registration begins
April 25- Munchkin Market
April 26- Earth Day Clean Up
May 7 — Deadline for Youth T-ball, and Mini Sluggers
May 25 — Memorial Day — Park & Recreation office, Tennis and Fitness Center, and West Hills Social Commons closed
May 26 — Little League Baseball kickoff at the Four Seasons
June 5 — Water Park Opens