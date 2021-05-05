The University of Minnesota Extension is excited to host a six-part webinar series called Summer Beef Essentials Webinar Series. Zoom meetings will be held 8-9 p.m., May 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, and 27. The webinar series will focus on different considerations to prepare for parasite and fly control, summer stressors on the cow herd, pasture and weed management, and practices to help producers extend the grazing season. Farmers, 4-H members, ag business professionals who work with farmers, and those interested in beef cows are invited to attend.
Pre-registration is required. Register at z.umn.edu/SummerBeef by 5 p.m. the day before each event. Participants will receive a Zoom link following registration. Participants only have to register once and then will be registered for all subsequent webinars. If you are unable to attend the live sessions, you will receive the recordings for all the sessions via email at the end of the series. If you have any questions, contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu.