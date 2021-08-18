The Steele County Gem and Mineral Club meets from 6-8 p.m on the second Monday of the month in the Gainey Room on the third floor of the Owatonna Public Library.
The club was organized in 1962-63. It was a small club of approximately 10 to 12 people whose main goal was to share their rocks, minerals and knowledge of them with each other and anyone else that might be interested.
The club now has about 32 members and encourages everyone interested to come and share. When possible, the club goes as a group on “rock hunting” trips. Some members come for the meetings from Faribault, Albert Lea, Waseca, Morristown, Mankato, Blooming Prairie, Austin, the Twin Cities and other surrounding areas.
The club has a display at the Steele County Fair in the Fine Arts Building's Rocks and Mineral Area."