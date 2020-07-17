The Owatonna Public Schools is hosting a free Summer Food Service Program at McKinley Elementary School, the Owatonna Middle School, and the Owatonna High School from June 8-Aug. 6 for kids ages 1-18. Meal bundles will be served from Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and includes both breakfast and lunch. Thursday meal bundles will also include meals for Fridays. Menus can be viewed online at www.ISD761.org.
Adults may also purchase a meal bundle for $7. Exact change is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.