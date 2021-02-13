West Hills Social Commons
West Hills Social Commons is now open! Hours include 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with limited programming. Currently we are offering various dice games, floor exercise, bingo, billiards, book club and sewing. For more information, please check the website, newsletter or Facebook!
AARP tax assistance will not be providing in-person tax appointments this year. Instead they will be providing tax assistance virtually. For more information please go to www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 507-218-2065
AARP safe driving classes are currently on hold. Please watch the website, newsletter and Facebook page for when those will be offered again.
Therapeutic Recreation
All Therapeutic Recreation programs are being done virtually! Our next virtual program will be Pokeno on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Pokeno is a game that is similar to Bingo but you play with playing cards. For more information and to sign up please contact Dani Bakken at 507-774-7110 or Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us.
Therapeutic Recreation bowling league is currently on hold. Please check back for when that will start up again.
Spring Registration, Feb. 22-March 4
• Little League Baseball — Offered for kids in grades 2-5. A pitching machine will be used for younger leagues, player pitch for older leagues. They will meet two evenings per week in early June through July. Uniforms will be available at the Park and Rec office Feb. 22-March 4 for sizing.
• Mini/Junior Crush Softball — Offered for kids Kindergarten (if played T-Ball) through 4th grade. A skill-based, developmental fastpitch program. They will meet two evenings per week June through July.
• Tackle Football — Offered for kids in grades 3-6. Practices will be held weekdays beginning April 12 and games will be held on weekends through early May.
Spring Registration, March 10-18
• Soccer — Offered for boys and girls ages 5 (by Aug. 31) through the 6th grade. Practices will be weekday evenings and games will be Saturdays and Sundays late April through early June.
• Swimming Lessons — American Red Cross Learn to Swim Programs are held at the Owatonna Middle School and West Hills Pools.
Registration can be completed online on the Parks and Recreation website beginning at 7 a.m., over the phone by calling 507-444-4321, or during office hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Scholarship recipients may complete an online scholarship form and call 507-444-4321 to register over the phone, or register in person.
Lifeguard training registration now open
The purpose of the American Red Cross Lifeguarding course is to provide entry-level lifeguard participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatics emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. Register by calling the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Office at 507-444-4321 or by registering online using the Owatonna Parks and Rec registration website.
Training options include:
• Feb. 23-March 2 (23rd from 6:45-9:30 p.m., 27th from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 28th from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 2nd from 6:45-9:30 p.m.)
• March 22-26 (All days 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
• April 24-27 (24th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 25th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 27th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• May 8-11 (8th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 9th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m, 11th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• June 14-18 (All days 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Owatonna Parks and Rec is now hiring
We are now hiring a variety of seasonal positions. Visit the City of Owatonna’s website and click on Employment for opening and to apply!