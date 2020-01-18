WEDDING: Raul Ricardo Gonzalez and Laura Lynn (St. Martin) Gonzalez

WELLS — Raul Ricardo Gonzalez and Laura Lynn (St. Martin) Gonzalez were married in a double ring ceremony on Dec. 7, 2019.
Parents of the bride are Corey and April St. Martin of Owatonna, Minnesota.
Mother of the groom is Corinna Simoni.
The maid of honor was Sharon Hill. Bridesmaids were Emily Garza Simoni, Alicia Pavel, Hannah St. Martin and Elizabeth Romano. The flower girl was Priscilla Romano.
The best man was Joel Gonzalez. Groomsmen were Roel Perales, David Garza Simoni, Alex Pavel, and Steven St. Martin. The ringbearer was Paul Romano.