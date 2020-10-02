The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Owatonna will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 via Zoom. Non-members interested in participating should contact the AAUW at aauwowatonna@gmail.com.
This meeting will include a virtual hike around the River Bend Nature Center. River Bend's mission is "to help people discover, enjoy, understand and preserve the incredible natural world that surrounds us". RBNC has 10 miles of multi-use trails and provides environmental education, conservation and recreation programs, events and activities.