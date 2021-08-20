As summer winds down and we get ready to head into fall, summer programs are ending and Aquatic Centers are closing. What is there to do? Faribault has quite the list of activities coming up this next month. First, get out and enjoy the beauty of the parks. Park workers in all communities have been busy all summer long taking care of them and making them look fantastic. Fall colors will begin to come out and being outdoors is very comfortable. Several upcoming events in Faribault are:
• Mixed Precipitation will be performing on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park Bandshell. This group is sponsored by the Paradise Center for the Arts. This is an adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey selections from 1639 opera and Dolly Parton and is told with the spirit of a country carnival on the back of a pickup truck.
• Beau Chant is a choral ensemble performing both secular and sacred literature. The group is located out of Faribault and will be performing at Central Park on Monday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Central Park Bandshell.
• Arla Mae’s Booyah Wagon will be performing in Central Park Bandshell on Friday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. This artistic group is part of the Sod House Theatre Group and is sponsored by Faribault Parks and Recreation and Clean Water Land and Legacy Grant, National Endowment for the arts, Minnesota Farmers Union, Metro regional arts council and the Minnesota State arts Council.
• The Rice County Historical Society will be hosting a flea Market on Saturday, Sept. 18 at North Alexander Park.
• The Farmers Market Family Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Central Park and will have entertainment and music all morning. The event is sponsored by Rice County Public Health.
• If your thing is helping to clean up, the Cannon River Watershed is hosting a clean up day at Two Rivers Park on Sept. 18. They will be cleaning up along the Straight River.
• A Soul for Cole run will be held at North Alexander Park on Oct. 16. This would be a great way to get involved in one of the last runs of the season.
• The last run of the season in Faribault is the annual Turkey Trot held on Thanksgiving morning at the Faribault Middle School. This is the largest run held in Faribault.
There are also lots of great opportunities to participate in youth and adult programs, such as youth flag football program and the youth volleyball Program. For adults, it is not too late to start putting your adult volleyball teams together as well.
As always, we accept a number of insurance programs and offer numerous water exercise programs, pickleball and a fitness room in the Faribault Community Center. Please call the Community Center for information. Last but not least, watch for the Buckham Bulletin. This is our program listing of events and activities and will be delivered to every household in the Faribault School District by the end of August. We are excited to produce this again after having had to pause this brochure for the past 18 months.