There is a woman in my congregation who exudes gratitude. Every time she walks out of worship, as I stand at the door to greet people, she takes my hand, looks me in the eye and she says something like “thank you so much for your words today. God bless you.” When I hear her, I melt inside just a little bit. I look forward to seeing her every week. Her gratitude is so sincere.
There are lots of people I encounter who show this kind of sincere thankfulness. And I have to admit, that I love being around these people. They just make me feel good. Being with them makes me want to be a better person. They inspire me to be grateful.
These people remind me that being grateful is not an activity or an event, it is a lifestyle.
This week, people will gather with friends and family to celebrate Thanksgiving. It is a national day of thanks. It is a day when we show our gratitude to God, to friends and to family for all of the ways that we have been blessed. Thanksgiving is a wonderful celebration.
Of course, the risk of singling out a single day as a day of thanks is that we might forget that the act of saying “thank you” is not limited to just a single day. Shouldn’t we be saying “thank you” every day? Shouldn’t saying thank you be a lifestyle, and not an event?
Perhaps along with of celebrating Thanksgiving, we should be focusing on “Thanksliving,” the daily practice of noticing kindness and love and expressing that gratitude. Perhaps we should be discovering ways that God is at work in the world around us, and we should make a habit of giving thanks to God.
1 Thessalonians 5:16-17 reminds us that people of faith are to: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Thanksgiving can be a wonderful family event and a day of deep gratitude. But this year, let’s take it one step further. Let’s use it as a jumping-off point into something deeper. As a community, let us commit to living a grateful lifestyle. The Thanksgiving celebration this week can lead to a lifestyle of gratitude that can change the world around us.
Happy Thanksgiving. And, happy Thanksliving!