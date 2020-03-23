Owatonna Public Utilities hosts "Eggs n’ Economics" event

OWATONNA — Owatonna Public Utilities hosted an event “Eggs n’ Economics” last February, lead by local lenders and realtors determined to help educate and discuss the current housing situation and outlook for Owatonna.
Four panelists were present, including Troy Klecker, Dan Murphy, Eric Brownlow and Greg Kruschke. They discussed the average cost of new construction per square foot, the fact that the community is facing a skilled labor shortage, a focus on the new jobs coming to Owatonna and how best to prepare housing for this sector, and how Minnesota building codes compare to other states. Another strong focus was the shortage of buildable lots over the coming decade.
This is the 2nd annual event of this nature that has been held and the planning committee intends to continue holding these events, focusing on topics of great value to local realtors, lenders, builders and other laborers applicable to these fields. Sponsors this year included Hometown Credit Union, AMEC, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Real Estate and Re/Max Venture, with catering by Old Town Bagels.
For more information, please contact Jannell Tufte, Mortgage Lender at Profinium Bank or Ryan Gillespie, Mortgage Banker at Bremer Bank.