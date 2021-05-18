The Steele County Historical Society announces the Annual Vintage and Plant Sale to the public from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, May 22 at the Farm Machinery Building on Leisure Lane, Owatonna, at the north end of the Village of Yesteryear. It will feature perennial plants, vintage linens, furniture, collectables, glassware, historical books, light fixtures, and lamps.
All sales are final; cash or personal checks will be accepted as payment. Face coverings and distancing will be required at this event. Hand sanitizer will be available for guest use.
Call for 507-451-1420for more information regarding this community event.