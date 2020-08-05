The 761 Foundation recently awarded scholarships totaling nearly $140,000 to 20 Owatonna High School (OHS) graduates.
Since its inception more than 25 years ago, the 761 Foundation has awarded nearly $1.4 million in scholarships to OHS graduates.
In announcing this year’s scholarship recipients, 761 Foundation Chair Bruce Paulson said, “Given the uncertainty these graduates have faced these past few months, I’m thrilled the 761 Foundation is able to continue its tradition of awarding scholarships for post-secondary education.
“This is an investment in their future, which ultimately will benefit our community as a whole.”
Three 2020 graduates received multi-year scholarships, ranging from $4,000 per year for four years to $10,000 per year for four years.
• Madison Ziegler was awarded the Charles & Norma Buxton Scholarship of $5,000 per year for four years. .
• Brandon Steiger was awarded an Edward Stepanek Scholarship of $10,000 per year for four years.
• And Emma Loveless was awarded the Meilahn Family Scholarship of $4,000 per year for four years and an Edward Stepanek Scholarship of $10,000 per year for four years.
One-year scholarships, ranging from $500 to $3,500 were also awarded.
• Jerez Autridge received the Ron Baker Memorial Scholarship of $3,500;
• Miles Kuhn received a Mann Math Scholarship of $1,250 and a Lee Foundation Scholarship of $1,000.
• Emma Loveless received a Mann Math Scholarship of $1,250 and the Class of ‘58 Scholarship of $1,200.
• Ethan Rohman received a Mann Math Scholarship of $1,250.
• Brandon Steiger received a Mann Math Scholarship of $1,250
• Khadija Hilowle received the Bruce Larson Memorial Scholarship of $1,200.
• Vivianna Cantu Sanchez received a United Hispanic Scholarship of $1,000.
• Kylie Kruckeberg received an Owatonna FFA Scholarship of $1,000.
• Cole Larson received the Becky Hofmann Morris Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.
• Brianna Levisay an Owatonna FFA Scholarship of $1,000.
• Ashwini Manokar received a Lee Foundation Scholarship of $1,000.
• Oscar Sanchez received a United Hispanic Scholarship of $1,000.
• Austin Mundt received the Kenneth Wilcox Scholarship of $600.
• Chloe Schmidt received the Brenda Wilcox Scholarship of $600.
• Aisha Farah received a Random Acts of Kindness Scholarship of $500.
• Abigail Leemkuil received a Random Acts of Kindness Scholarship of $500
• Madison Ziegler received a Random Acts of Kindness Scholarship of $500
• Michelle Benson received a Roepke Continuing Education Scholarship of $500.
• Elliott Rysavy received a Roepke Continuing Education Scholarship of $500.
• Sarah Ulman received a Roepke Continuing Education Scholarship of $500.
The 761 Foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that provides a way for individuals, community groups and businesses to make contributions. Its goal has been, and still is, to provide resources for programs not funded by tax dollars and to provide for post-secondary scholarships. All donations to the Foundation are tax deductible.
More information about the Foundation and its grants and programs may be found at 761foundation.com or by calling 444-8610.