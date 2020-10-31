4 pounds of apples, sliced (Tart and crisp apples are best)
3-5 tablespoons of sugar, depending on the desired level of sweetness.
1 ounce of lemon juice.
Toss the apple slices with the lemon juice as soon as they are sliced. Add and stir in the sugar. The apples don’t have to be peeled; it’s good both ways.
Topping
1/2 cup butter, softened (margarine may be substituted if necessary)
2/3 cup all purpose flour
1/3 cup quick cooking oats
3/4 cup brown sugar
Combine all of the topping ingredients and mix until crumbly.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 9x13 pan and spread the apples evenly, then spread the topping evenly over the apples.
Bake for 45-50 minutes.
Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream. It’s good when cool too.
This recipe is taken from the North Forum cookbook written by Linda and Peter Baxter. The cookbook was a private printing and is no longer available.