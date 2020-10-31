4 pounds of apples, sliced (Tart and crisp apples are best)

3-5 tablespoons of sugar, depending on the desired level of sweetness.

1 ounce of lemon juice.

Toss the apple slices with the lemon juice as soon as they are sliced. Add and stir in the sugar. The apples don’t have to be peeled; it’s good both ways.

Topping

1/2 cup butter, softened (margarine may be substituted if necessary)

2/3 cup all purpose flour

1/3 cup quick cooking oats

3/4 cup brown sugar

Combine all of the topping ingredients and mix until crumbly.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 9x13 pan and spread the apples evenly, then spread the topping evenly over the apples.

Bake for 45-50 minutes.

Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream. It’s good when cool too.

This recipe is taken from the North Forum cookbook written by Linda and Peter Baxter. The cookbook was a private printing and is no longer available.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

